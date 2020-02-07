Derry's council warns that some of its park could be closed this weekend because of Storm Ciara

Derry City and Strabane District Council has warned that some of its facilities may be closed this weekend as a result of Storm Ciara.

The storm is expected to hit the local area on Saturday evening and continue throughout Sunday.

Very strong winds are being predicted.

A council spokesperson said that its public parks and open spaces and play parks may be closed as a precautionary measure.

"The public are asked to avoid these areas during periods of high winds," the spokesperson added.

"The public are asked to note that the weather conditions could also have an impact on some council services over the weekend and are urged to stay safe by taking the necessary precautions to secure their properties ahead of the Storm Ciara Met Office Weather Warning that has been issued for the region.

"Users of Council sport’s pitch facilities, recycling centres and cemeteries are also urged to err on the side of caution and to take note of the weather advisory information and follow the instructions of council staff onsite.

"Members of the public who avail of a Monday refuse collection service are asked to leave bins at safe collection points and where possible to leave out as close to the expected collection time rather than the night before.

"Council officials will be monitoring the situation with their multi-agency partners throughout the duration of the alert to assess the situation and the Council is also engaging with community organisations in relation to initiating their community resilience plans where necessary."



