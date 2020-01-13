Flybe airline reported to be on brink of collapse

Contact
Breaking news that Flybe airline is on 'the brink of collapse' could put in jeopardy City of Derry Airport flights that were announced last November.
On November 18 of last year, City of Derry Airport revealed: "Loganair’s new partnership with Flybe brings fantastic news for City of Derry Airport and the wider North West region! The new code share partnership means travel from City of Derry Airport to a vast range of UK and European airports is now possible by travelling via Glasgow and Manchester with one single booking. Flights are available to book now with Loganair via www.loganair.co.uk or via a local travel agent.
"You are now able to travel from City of Derry Airport to Glasgow or Manchester with Loganair and connect with Flybe to the East Midlands, Birmingham, Exeter, Southampton, Cornwall Airport Newquay, Cardiff, Isle of Man, Jersey, Düsseldorf, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam."
City of Derry Airport could not be reached for comment at this time.
A spokesperson for the Flybe said: “Flybe continues to provide great service and connectivity for our customers while ensuring they can continue to travel as planned.“
"We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
NEW ARRIVIAL .... Stephen Mallon has become the newest face at the Brandywell, having joined on loan from Sheffield United.
Cllr Cara Hunter (right), Deputy Mayor of Derry, with Lucy McDermott, NI Science Festival, Professor Lukey Luke and students Saskia and Dylan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.