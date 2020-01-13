Flybe airline reported to be on brink of collapse

Breaking news that Flybe airline is on 'the brink of collapse' could put in jeopardy City of Derry Airport flights that were announced last November.

On November 18 of last year, City of Derry Airport revealed: "Loganair’s new partnership with Flybe brings fantastic news for City of Derry Airport and the wider North West region! The new code share partnership means travel from City of Derry Airport to a vast range of UK and European airports is now possible by travelling via Glasgow and Manchester with one single booking. Flights are available to book now with Loganair via www.loganair.co.uk or via a local travel agent.

"You are now able to travel from City of Derry Airport to Glasgow or Manchester with Loganair and connect with Flybe to the East Midlands, Birmingham, Exeter, Southampton, Cornwall Airport Newquay, Cardiff, Isle of Man, Jersey, Düsseldorf, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam."

City of Derry Airport could not be reached for comment at this time.

A spokesperson for the Flybe said: “Flybe continues to provide great service and connectivity for our customers while ensuring they can continue to travel as planned.“

"We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.”