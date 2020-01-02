Derry bookie staff badly shaken after New Year's Day robbery

Contact
The Ladbrokes bookmakers office on Central Drive which was robbed on New Year's Day.
Two female members of staff were left badly shaken after the Derry bookamkers shop they were working in was robbed on New Year's Day.
PSNI detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the Ladbrokes office on Central Drive in Creggan.
Detective Sergeant Marshall said: “It was reported that two men entered a bookmakers in the area just before 5.45pm.
“One of the men grabbed the female member of staff by the wrist and pushed her to the ground, where she was restrained, while the second man searched the premises.
“The two made off some minutes later with a sum of money.
“This was a terrifying experience for the victim who, while physically uninjured, has understandably been left badly shaken.
“One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5’ 11” in height, wearing a balaclava, black clothing and gloves. The second is also described as wearing dark clothing and gloves.
“This happened in a busy area, at a time of the evening when people were out and about. And I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed two men acting suspiciously, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1855 of 01/01/20.”
DS Marshall said alternatively, information could be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Book sellers, publishers and distributors from the length of Ireland will attend the bookfair with participants travelling from Scotland, England and Wales for the one day event.
Young people taking part in North West Regional College’s Prince’s Trust Team Programme who donated their time to help local charity Kindship Care deliver vital services.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.