Slaughtneil and Loup make new managerial appointments

Gavin Devlin will form part of the Slaughtneil management ticket

Paul Bradley and Paddy Bradley have been appointed to management posts ahead of the 2020 season. (Pics: Mary K Burke/Adrian Donohue)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Five time championship winning forward Paul Bradley has been appointed as the new senior football manager of his native Slaughtneil.

Bradley, who is also the holder of three Ulster medals, has been the fulcrum of the Emmet's attack since kicking an equaliser as a teenager against Dungiven on his championship debut in 2002 until his involvement was curtailed after an injury flared up in the aftermath of their 2017 county final win over Ballinascreen.

It will be his first stint at senior management after an involvement with the club's underage teams.  Bradley will have Gavin 'Horse' Devlin, currently in Tyrone seniors' backroom team, on board at Emmet Park as well as another Slaughtneil stalwart Padríg 'Togger' Kelly.



Gavin Devlin will juggle his Tyrone
duties with Slaughtneil. 
(Pic: Mary K Burke)

Bradley takes over from Pat 'Tad' Cassidy and will be the club's fourth manager since the departure of Mickey Moran after their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Nemo Rangers in 2018.

It ends weeks of speculation, after it is understood that former Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke, ex Red Hand forward Stephen O'Neill and former Derry star Paddy Bradley were sounded out about the post.

IN THE LOUP

Paddy Bradley, however, has been appointed as the new manager of Loup, taking over from Paul Rouse and Austie Kelly.

St Mary's Magherafelt MacRory winning manager Kevin Brady has been confirmed as part of his backroom team.

Bradley spent three seasons with Newbridge, taking them to an intermediate championship and league double.

He oversaw the 'Bridge stifling Slaughtneil for much of this year's championship clash.

Bradley was targeted by a number of clubs across Ulster.  In his role with Loup, he will come up against his father Liam who remains in charge of Ballinascreen.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


