Suspended jail sentence for man who exposed himself in Derry fast food outlet

Derry Courthouse where Farren was given a suspended jail sentence.
A man who exposed himself in a Derry fast food outlet has been given a suspended jail sentence at the city's Magistrate's Court.
Paul Farren (29), of Dacre Terrace, was charged with indecent behaviour on 21 October.
The court heard staff in the fast food outlet called police when the defendant dropped his trousers and underwear inside the premises.
They said they were afraid he was going to urinate so they moved him outside.
The court was told witnesses told police where he had gone and when arrested Farren was “highly intoxicated.”
The court heard he accepted what he was charged with and he regretted his actions.
Farren also had breached his bail by taking alcohol.
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said Farren had “an awful problem with alcohol” and
that in a small step forward when he was arrested he was fully clothed.
Mr Quigley added “the good people of Derry” were hardly outraged by Farren instead they had photographed him and put it online much to his client's embarrassment.
Farren was sentenced to two months in prison suspended for 12 months.
