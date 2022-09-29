Search

29 Sept 2022

Ulster GAA partner with Anthony Nolan charity for stem cell research

County Derry man Ryan McGeough was among the Anthony Nolan representatives present.

Ulster GAA partner with Anthony Nolan charity for stem cell research

Ulster GAA CEO/Secretary Brian McAvoy and Regional Hurling Development Officer Oisín MacManus, along with Anthony Nolan representatives Amy, Ryan and Claire.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 10:15 PM

Ulster GAA hosted a Staff Health Day at the Tyrone GAA Centre of Excellence in Garvaghy last week where they welcomed the charity Anthony Nolan as the key address.

The Anthony Nolan charity makes lifesaving connections between patients and strangers ready to donate their stem cells.

Stem cell and bone marrow donations are so vitally important, as often transplants of this nature are the last hope for someone who would otherwise die from a life-threatening blood disorder.

Following several years of low-key connections between Ulster GAA and Anthony Nolan, the event marks the official launch of the invaluable partnership.

The aim for Anthony Nolan to create greater awareness of stem cell and bone marrow donations, while encouraging more people to register as donors. Ulster GAA staff were given the opportunity to sign-up to the global donor database on the day.

To date, a number of GAA clubs have got involved by hosting Donor Recruitment Events in their club, in response to a local appeal; and it is hoped that many more GAA clubs will now get involved.

Recruitment through GAA clubs are of particular value because, although anyone aged 16- 61 years old can register as a donor, male donors aged 16-30 years old are most sought after.

With Anthony Nolan, people can register as a donor between the ages of 16-30 and will stay on the register until they're 61. For people who are 31-55, they can sign up with DKMS instead.

Hosting a Donor Recruitment Event at a GAA club is straight-forward and Anthony Nolan volunteers will come along to your club to take care of everything.

Katy cherishes latest Steelstown Championship win after nightmare injury

The event costs nothing to run, and will possibly give someone in your community the chance to save a life by becoming a donor.

Holly Gooch, Partnerships Manager with Anthony Nolan, commented: “We’re so excited that Ulster GAA are partnering with Anthony Nolan, to help give even more people a second chance at life.

"Signing up to the register is easy – all it takes is less than 10 minutes to fill in a quick online form and do a few cheek swabs, and is the first step in potentially saving a life.

“We know that young men are more likely to be chosen to donate their stem cells, so this partnership is an incredible step in making sure everyone who needs a stem cell transplant gets a second chance at life.”

Ulster GAA CEO/Provincial Secretary Brian McAvoy said;

"Given our community base and wide membership range it is a natural fit for Ulster GAA to 'team-up' with Anthony Nolan. In particular, the high numbers of young adult males involved on our games makes us a highly attractive partner.

"Signing the stem cell donor register is a relatively simple process and I encourage all our members to play their part and, potentially, help save the life of someone else.

"Moving forward, Ulster GAA looks forward to building our links with and promoting the good work of Anthony Nolan."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media