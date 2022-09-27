New trophy presented as Carlin Duffy cup relaunched

There’s an old saying that a person passes away twice. The first is when they stop breathing and the second when that person name’s is said for the last time.

It’s been over 22 years since that fateful night in the early hours of Saturday night April 1, 2000 when both families received the awful news about Ryan and Conor. Our lives turned upside down and completely changed forever.

The Carlin Duffy Cup was borne out of that tragedy and quite unbelievably and against all types of odds managed to get off the ground that very same year.

A number of people were involved in making this happen however it may never have happened had it not been for the efforts of the late

Vincent McCloskey, backed up by those on the North Derry Board.

We will be forever thankful to all and anyone who contributed at this time.

The Carlin Duffy Cup ran from 2000 to 2019 before falling victim to the Covid pandemic in 2020 and again indirectly in 2021. Below is the Roll of Honour noting both winners and finalists.

The competition was a rip-roaring success with the 13-a-side element ensuring games were open, competitive and enjoyable to play in.

The Final was played in Claudy before the Dr Kerlin Cup Final which gave the finalists the opportunity to display their skills in front of large crowds.

There have been nine different winners in the 20 years up to 2019.

Dungiven won the cup a total of 9 times plus were beaten in a further 3 finals. This stat obviously highlights the consistency of Dungiven minor teams down through the years however (and probably more importantly) emphasises the respect Dungiven GAC have continually paid to the Cup.

This has not gone unnoticed by all at Claudy and the two families.

Selfishly though, the most memorable finals were those that had some emotion bedded in.

For example, when the winners included relations of the two families (Foreglen, Banagher and Dungiven) however 2012 is the one that will live long in the memory when Claudy eventually got over the line and won the Cup with relations of both families playing for Claudy that day.

Due to circumstances outside our control, it has been agreed with the Derry County Board that from 2022 forward the Carlin Duffy Cup becomes the U17 B2 Championship.

The decision to make this change is tinged with a whole dollop of regret however we have done it with a clear mind and an open heart.

A word of thanks to Breige O'Neill, John Keenan and Stephen Barker from the Derry County Board for helping us get to this decision.

And so, there is a new cup, the final will continue to be played in Claudy and most importantly of all - Ryan and Conor’s names will continue to be spoken of and their memories will live on.

Roll of Honour

2000 - Dungiven (Banagher r/u)

2001 - Foreglen (Glenullin r/u)

2002 - Banagher (Dungiven r/u)

2003 - Dungiven (Doire Trasna r/u)

2004 - Drumsurn (Dungiven r/u)

2005 - Drumsurn (Steelstown r/u)

2006 - Dungiven (Steelstown r/u)

2007 - Foreglen (Claudy r/u)

2008 - Banagher (Craigbane r/u)

2009 - Dungiven (St Patrick's r/u)

2010 - Limavady (Craigbane r/u)

2011 - Dungiven (Banagher r/u)

2012 - Claudy (Dungiven r/u)

2013 - Foreglen (Faughanvale r/u)

2014 - Dungiven (Faughanvale r/u)

2015 - Faughanvale (Claudy r/u)

2016 - Dungiven (Faughanvale r/u)

2017 - Coleraine (Claudy r/u)

2018 - Steelstown (Glenullin r/u)

2019 - Dungiven (Glenullin r/u)