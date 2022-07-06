Barry Cassidy will referee Tailteann Cup final at Croke Park

Derry referee Barry Cassidy will take charge of the Tailteann Cup final
Derry referee takes charge of historic final
Bellaghy man Barry Cassidy will now take charge of Saturday's The Tailteann Cup Final, the first final in the in the newly created competition.
Initially Maurice Deegan of Laois was listed to take charge of the game between Cavan and Westmeath but new fixture details were released by the GAA this afternoon showing the Derry man is set to take charge.
The final will be played at 3pm in Croke Park and will be shown live on RTE Sport.
Stephen O’Flynn hit an historic winner against IFK Gothenburg at the Brandywell in 2006. (Photo: David Maher, Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.