03 Jun 2022

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (June 4 & June 5)

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

03 Jun 2022 10:14 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on your screen - including the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers.

Saturday's action includes Mayo and Monaghan in the qualifiers while Antrim and Kerry go head to head in the Joe McDonagh Cup final before Galway face Kilkenny in the Leinster senior hurling final.

Sunday's live listings include Armagh and Tyrone in the qualifiers while the weekend's TV schedule will conclude with the Munster senior hurling final when Clare and Limerick clash at Semple Stadium.

GAA TV schedule for the weekend (June 4 & 5) below:

Saturday, June 4

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Quarter-Final Round 3

Clare v Laois, Cusack Park, 1pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final

Offaly v New York, O'Connor Park, 2pm - GAAGO

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final

Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm - GAAGO

All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier

Mayo v Monaghan, MacHale Park, 4pm - Sky Sports Arena

Joe McDonagh Cup Final

Antrim v Kerry, Croke Park, 4.30pm - RTÉ2

All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier

Clare v Meath, Cusack Park, 6pm - GAAGO

Leinster Senior Hurling Final

Galway v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 7pm - RTÉ2

Sunday, June 5

All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, 1.30pm - RTÉ2

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final

Leitrim v Sligo, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3pm - GAAGO

Munster Senior Hurling Final

Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 4pm, RTÉ2

