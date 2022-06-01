Minecraft Croke Park challenge for County Derry children

Doire Cumann na mBunscol and Derry GAA have launched their Croke Park Minecraft Competition for primary school children across Co. Derry.

Children are challenged to build Croke Park to scale in the immensely popular Minecraft program used by children and schools across the world.

Launched today, schools will be provided with information on how to give their children the opportunity to take part in a magnificent project which links to a number of areas across the curriculum.

The prizes for the winners include family tickets for Derry’s All-Ireland Quarter Final, a signed jersey from the Derry team and footballs for schools.

Speaking at the launch Derry GAA Head of Operations Stephen Barker said, “This is a tremendous opportunity for children in schools across the county to work together to develop digital skills across the curriculum.

"We are delighted to support this competition which will add to the fantastic buzz around the county after last Sunday’s Ulster Final victory.”

The closing date for schools is Friday 17th June. Here is a link to the competition information.