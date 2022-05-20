Derry girls dream of All-Ireland success

Derry U14 ladies side.
Offaly v Derry; GAA National Games Development Centre, Abbotstown, 1.30pm
Offaly and Derry were successful in their respective semi-finals against Louth and Antrim.
Offaly have never won an All-Ireland U14 B title, although they did contest a B Shield Final in 2009, while Derry are in a similar boat, having finished as U14 C runners-up in 2015.
Offaly (v Derry): L Davis; I Claffey, G Malone, L Condron; É.M. Tierney, S Coleman, L Fox; A Dunne, A Dempsey; R Donagher, S Egan, A Kenny; S Reynolds, E Cuskelly (capt.), L Flynn.
Derry (v Offaly): A McAteer; O Deehan, A McPeake, A O’Neill; N Harkin, L Kelly, A Doherty; B Brolly (capt.), Á Young; C McGuckin, C Casey, N Hasson; E Harris, M Brown, B Taylor.
