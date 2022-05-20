Search

20 May 2022

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend

GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (May 21 & May 22)

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

20 May 2022 10:44 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on your screen!

The inaugural Tailteann Cup starts this weekend and there are a number of finals to be played over the two days. Saturday's schedule includes the Lory Meagher Cup final, the Nickey Rackard Cup final and the Christy Ring Cup final. In the evening, Galway and Dublin go head to head in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship before Kilkenny and Wexford clash at the same time.

Sunday's live listings will kick off with the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final between Kilkenny and Limerick while Wexford will host Offaly in the Tailteann Cup. Two Munster Senior Hurling Championship fixtures will conclude the weekend when Clare welcome Waterford and Tipperary take on Cork at the same time.

See the full GAA TV schedule below:

Saturday, May 21

Lory Meagher Cup final

Longford v Louth, Croke Park, 1pm - TG4 YouTube channel

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park, 3pm - TG4 YouTube channel

Christy Ring Cup final

Kildare v Mayo, Croke Park, 5pm - TG4 YouTube channel

Leinster SHC

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 6pm - GAA Go

Leinster SHC

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 6pm - Sky Sports Arena

Sunday, May 22

U20 Hurling Championship final

Kilkenny v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 1:30pm - TG4

Tailteann Cup (preliminary round)

Wexford v Offaly, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 2pm - GAA Go

Munster SHC

Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, 4pm - RTE One

Munster SHC

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 4pm - RTE2

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media