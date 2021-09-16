Derry GAA confirm hurling semi-final pairings

Brendan Rogers under pressure from Ciaran Hendry in Slaughtneil's 2019 win over Lavey. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
The pairings for the Derry SHC semi-finals have been finalised after Banagher conceded their refixed group game with Slaughtneil.
The Emmet's were leading 1-10 to 0-6 against Banagher when floodlight failure at Fr McNally Park forced their Round 2 group game be abandoned.
Slaughtneil and Banagher won their both refixed games, with an outcome required to determine winners and runners-up in the group.
Derry CCC discussed the game at Tuesday's meeting, with the decision to re-fix the game, which Banagher chose to conceded due to the hectic schedule of football and hurling fixtures.
It means that champions Slaughtneil and last year's beaten finalists are kept apart in the semi-finals which take place next weekend.
Hurling championship fixtures
SHC Semi-finals
Slaughtneil v Lavey (Sat, Oct 2 in Owenbeg at 4.00), Kevin Lynch's v Banagher (Sun, Oct 3 in Celtic Park at 4.00)
Losers will play in the IHC semi-finals
Qualifiers
Na Magha v Ballinascreen (Sun, Oct 3 in Celtic Park at 2.00), Coleraine v Swatragh (Sat, Oct 2 in Owenbeg at 2.00),
Winners will play in the IHC semi-finals, with the losers playing in the JHC Final.
HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP TOP SCORERS: Sean Martin Quinn (Swatragh) 1-22, Sean Leo McGoldrick (Coleraine) 0-19, Cormac O'Doherty (Slaughtneil) 0-16, Ciaran Hendry (Lavey) 1-13, Richie Mullan (Kevin Lynch's) 0-14, Deaglan Foley (Na Magha) 0-13, Noel Rafferty (Ballinascreen) 2-7, Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) 2-7, Shea Cassidy (Slaughtneil) 2-,7 Conor Kelly (Kevin Lynch's) 0-10, Ryan Mulholland (Lavey) 1-7 and Liam Eoin Campbell (Banagher 1-7).
