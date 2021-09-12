Derry camogie fixtures released for the week ahead

Derry camogie board have released their updated list of championship fixtures
SENIOR
Preliminary Round
Swatragh 3-8 Bellaghy 0-10
Semi-Finals
Lavey 3-5 Slaughtneil 7-14
Swatragh 2-6 Ballinascreen 3-11
Final – Saturday, September 25
Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen
INTERMEDIATE A
Quarter-Finals
Castledawson v Slaughtneil Reserves (Saturday in Ballerin at 3.30), Glen v Newbridge (Saturday in Ballerin at 5.00), Dungiven v Ballinderry (Sunday in Castledawson at 12.00), Kilrea v Coleraine (Sunday in Castledawson at 2.00)
Semi-Finals (Dates TBA)
To be played on an open draw basis
Final (Date TBA)
INTERMEDIATE B
Quarter-Finals:
Bellaghy Reserves v Lavey Reserves (Saturday on Lavey time TBC), Banagher v Ballinascreen Reserves (Sunday – venue and time TBC)
Byes: Glenullin, Swatragh Reserves
Semi-Finals (Dates TBA)
To be played on an open draw basis
Final (Date TBA)
JUNIOR
Round 1
Castledawson Reserves 5-13 Ballinderry Reserves 1-6, Loup 1-2 Drum 2-8, Greenlough 6-11 Na Magha 0-1, Magherafelt 2-7 Drumsurn 1-5
Byes: Slaughtneil Thirds, Ballerin, Glen Reserves, Glenullin Reserves
Quarter-Finals
Ballerin 2-6 Magherafelt 3-9, Slaughtneil Thirds 4-3 Glen Reserves 0-8, Greenlough 4-13 Drum 1-1, Glenullin Reserves 3-14 Castledawson Reserves 3-2
Semi-Finals:
Glenullin Reserves v Magherafelt (Friday – venue and time TBC), Magherafelt v Slaughtneil Thirds (Friday – venue and time TBC)
Final (Date TBA)
