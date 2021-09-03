Former Derry player out to lead Antrim to All-Ireland glory

Antrim manager Emma Kelly in club action for St Paul's. (Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile)
There will be a Derry link to Sunday's All-Ireland Ladies' Finals day.
Former Derry, Glen and Desertmartin player Emma Kelly is the manager of the Antrim team who take on Wicklow in the junior decider.
Derry beat the Saffrons in the group stages, but lost out to Wicklow in the knock-out stages.
Kelly transferred to Antrim club St Paul's when she moved to Belfast and is one step away from All-Ireland glory.
