Derry GAA hurling championship fixtures update

Ryan McGill rounds Niall McNicholl during the Lavey's defeat to Kevin Lynch's. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
The fixture details have been confirmed for the next rounds of hurling championship action in Derry.
Starting on Wednesday, September 8, it's a busy week of action.
ROUND 2 – (Wednesday, September 8 7.30)
Banagher v Slaughtneil Ref: Niall Clifford (Cuchullians)
Ballinascreen v Coleraine Ref: Owen Elliott (All Saints)
Kevin Lynch's v Swatragh (at Celtic Park) Ref: Malachy McToal (Newbridge)
Na Magha v Lavey (at Owenbeg) Ref: Tarlach Conway (Ballinascreen)
ROUND 3 – (Sunday, September 12)
Banagher v Ballinascreen (2.00 – Neutral venue TBC) Ref: Aidan McAteer (St Finbarr's)
Slaughtneil v Coleraine (2.30 – Neutral venue TBC) Ref: Gerard Fox (Omagh)
Lavey v Swatragh (4.00) Ref: Tarlach Conway (Ballinascreen)
Na Magha v Kevin Lynch's (4.00) Ref: Trevor Maloney (Buncrana)
The top two teams in each section will advance to the senior championship semi-finals.
The two beaten senior semi-finalists will drop to the intermediate semi-finals.
The bottom two teams after the group stages will also play off. The winners will advance to the intermediate semi-finals, with the losers set to contest the junior final.
The Derry senior chaampions will play the Antrim winners in the Ulster semi-final.
At intermediate level, the Derry champions face the winners of Armagh at the semi-final stage, with the Oakleafers' junior champions set for a quarter-final with the Cavan champions.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.