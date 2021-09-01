Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Derry GAA hurling championship fixtures update

A busy week with two games in five days

Ryan McGill rounds Niall McNicholl during the Lavey's defeat to Kevin Lynch's. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

The fixture details have been confirmed for the next rounds of hurling championship action in Derry.

Starting on Wednesday, September 8, it's a busy week of action.

ROUND 2 – (Wednesday, September 8 7.30)
Banagher v Slaughtneil Ref: Niall Clifford (Cuchullians)
Ballinascreen v Coleraine Ref: Owen Elliott (All Saints)
Kevin Lynch's v Swatragh (at Celtic Park) Ref: Malachy McToal (Newbridge)
Na Magha v Lavey (at Owenbeg) Ref: Tarlach Conway (Ballinascreen)

ROUND 3 – (Sunday, September 12)
Banagher v Ballinascreen (2.00 – Neutral venue TBC) Ref: Aidan McAteer (St Finbarr's)
Slaughtneil v Coleraine (2.30 – Neutral venue TBC) Ref: Gerard Fox (Omagh)
Lavey v Swatragh (4.00) Ref: Tarlach Conway (Ballinascreen)
Na Magha v Kevin Lynch's (4.00) Ref: Trevor Maloney (Buncrana)

The top two teams in each section will advance to the senior championship semi-finals.

The two beaten senior semi-finalists will drop to the intermediate semi-finals.

The bottom two teams after the group stages will also play off. The winners will advance to the intermediate semi-finals, with the losers set to contest the junior final.

The Derry senior chaampions will play the Antrim winners in the Ulster semi-final.

At intermediate level, the Derry champions face the winners of Armagh at the semi-final stage, with the Oakleafers' junior champions set for a quarter-final with the Cavan champions.

