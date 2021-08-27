Derry GAA championship season begins with clash Lavey and Kevin Lynch's

The big game of the weekend in Derry is Friday's meeting of Kevin Lynch's and Lavey in the senior hurling championship.

LEADON TIMBERFRAMES SHC

Kevin Lynch's v Lavey

Friday (7.00) – Kevin Lynch Park

Referee: Owen Elliott (All Saints)

For decades these two clubs were the heavyweights colliding at the business end year after year.

Kevin Lynch's had their period of dominance and as they pitted their wits to end Slaughtneil's run, it's Lavey who are also jockeying themselves among the challengers.

Johnny McGarvey has begun to bring the players in from their recently improving underage production line and Lavey have enjoyed a fine league campaign.

The teams played out an exciting draw earlier in the season thanks to a goal from substitute Sam Dodds and a late equaliser from Ciaran Hendry.

From last year, Shane Elliott took over from Geoffrey McGonagle as Lynch's manager with Ronan McCloskey as his right hand man.

Elliott, a decorated goalkeeper in his own career, has moved Sean Kelly from between the posts to the attack and brought youngster Niall McGonagle in as goalkeeper.

Niall Ferris has been converted to wing back, alongside brothers John and Richie Mullan, with Conor Kelly partnering a flying fit Tiarnán McHugh up front.

Lavey's progress was centred around Fintan Bradley, the league's top scorer with Ryan Farren, Ryan Mulholland and Aidan Toner all chipping in with scores.

They held Slaughtneil until a 38th minute Rogers goal opened the floodgates for a wave of scoring that put them to the sword in last week's league encounter.

This is invariably the tie of the round and with Slaughtneil odds on to top the other section, the winner will see a county final berth within their grasp.

The Lynch's scored at will last week, with all 2-21 coming from play. Lavey will pose a tougher set of questions than 'Screen, but it may not be enough. A game to look forward to.

VERDICT: Kevin Lynch's