Eoin Bradley continues his scoring spree

Late Chrissy Dempsey goal helps the 'Glen to victory

Eoin Bradley has scored 3-27 in the last three weeks for Glenullin. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Glenullin 2-15
Kilrea 0-8

Kilrea waved goodbye to their unbeaten run against an Eoin Bradley inspired Glenullin at Pearse Park on Sunday afternoon.

'Skinner', who scored 1-8 and 1-9 in his last two games, nailed a third successive penalty in a 1-10 tally.

After 12 minutes Glenullin led 1-3 to no score before Kilrea found their feet.

James Kielt notched a free quickly followed by points from Niall Johnston and Enda McAleese.

Glenullin finished the half the stronger, kicking four successive points to lead 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Kilrea were hoping the sluggish first half would wear off at half time but unfortunately it wasn’t the case.

Larry Kielt, the last minute hero with an equaliser against Foreglen, kicked the first point of the half but Glenullin responded with the next four points.

After two Charlie Kielt points, his pass found his brother James who pulled a good save from goalkeeper Sean McKinney.

Soon after Rory Maguire’s run was found and he cut inside and his effort on goal smashed against the crossbar.

James and Charlie Kielt added points before Larry had a goal chance tipped around the post by McKinney.

Glenullin finished with 1-2 in injury time, including Chrissy Dempsey's goal, to seal a deserved win for the visitors.

GLENULLIN: Sean McKinney; Dan McCamphill, Eunan O'Kane, Conor Rafferty (0-1); Donal O'Kane (0-1), Mark O'Kane, John O'Kane; Traglach Bradley, Ronan Close; Chrissy Dempsey (Aghadowey) (1-0), Niall O'Kane (0-2), Michael Óg McKeown; Fearghal Close (0-1), Eoin Bradley (1-10, 1 pen, 5f), Conor Kearney

KILREA: Aidan Gillen; Shea Madden, Emmet Donaghy, Ruairi McCamphill; Gearoid McLaughlin, Peadar McLaughlin, Rory Maguire; Martin Quinn, Ruairidh Donaghy; Larry Kielt (0-1), Charlie Kielt (0-3, 1f), James Kielt (0-2f); PJ McAleese, Enda McAleese (0-1), Niall Johnston (0-1)
SUBS: Paddy Quinn, Daniel Madden, John Darragh 

Castledawson pick up first points in dramatic finale against Steelstown

Eamonn Donnelly hit two goals for the Brian Ógs

