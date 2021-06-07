Derry's crunch hurling clash set for Owenbeg

The Oakleafers need to avoid defeat to secure league status

Derry make final payment on Owenbeg development to leave the board 'debt free'

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry's final NHL game against Roscommon will take place on Saturday (2.00) in Owenbeg.

The game, originally fixed for Celtic Park, is a crucial clash as the Oakleafers bid to secure their status in Division 2B.

Roscommon have lost all three of their games so far, to Mayo, Donegal and Kildare.

Derry were one point winners over Donegal on Sunday in Ballinascreen - a game also moved from Celtic Park - and if they get at least a draw on Saturday afternoon, they will go into the Christy Ring Cup with their league status secure.

