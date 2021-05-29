Sean Dolan's see off Glack to land the Neal Carlin Cup

DJ PRINT NEAL CARLIN CUP FINAL

Sean Dolan's 1-9

Glack 1-6

Odhran McKane's goal, early in the second-half, was the decisive score as Sean Dolan's bounced back to beat Glack in Friday night's decider at Celtic Park.

Trailing early on, a Liam McBrien goal for Glack put them back in the game and on their way to a 1-2 to 0-3 interval lead.

After McKane found the net, Dolan's needed heroics from goalkeeper Ryan McCloskey to keep them on track for victory.

Dolan's will face a trip to Drum in Round 2 of the league next weekend.