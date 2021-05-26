26/05/2021

This week's GAA fixtures and results

A busy week of action

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

MONDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U18.5 FL
(A): Magherafelt 1-12 Glen 1-7
(B1): Desertmartin 2-12 Steelstown 2-15, Faughanvale 0-5 Glenullin 5-12, Slaughtneil 2-18 Ballinascreen 1-8, Newbridge 0-12 Kilrea 1-10, Castledawson 6-17 Greenlough 0-15
(B2): Coleraine 4-9 Banagher 0-7, St Michael’s 0-5 Slaughtmanus 11-10, Doire Trasna 3-3 Claudy 1-13, St Patrick’s 3-4 Ballerin 0-11, Lissan d/d Limavady w/o

TUESDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13 FL
(A) Dungiven 2-10 Magherafelt 3-8, Glenullin Bye, Bellaghy 1-4 Kilrea 3-4, Lavey 3-13 Glen 2-2
(B1) Slaughtneil Bye, Coleraine 3-4 Ballinderry 7-9, Swatragh 0-4 Ballymaguigan 6-15, Desertmartin 2-7 Greenlough 0-11, Ballinascreen 4-9 Steelstown 1-2
(B2): Faughanvale Bye, Banagher beat Claudy, St Patrick's 3-6 Craigbane 5-5, Doire Trasna 2-5 Loup 5-4
(C): Ballerin Bye, Doire Colmcille 2-6 Foreglen 6-7, Slaughtmanus lost to St Michael's, Dungiven 7-13 Lissan 2-5, Sean Dolans 0-3 Ardmore 1-1

M&L Contracts U20A Football:  Loup 2-14 Bellaghy 2-11

DJ Print Sean Larkin Cup Semi-Final: Swatragh w/o Bellaghy d/f

DJ Print Dean McGlinchey Cup Semi-Final: Ballymaguigan 4-17 Glen Res 1-12

THURSDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U15FL (7.00):
(A): Bellaghy V Glenullin, Magherafelt V Slaughtneil, Dungiven V Steelstown, Greenlough V Lavey, Ballinascreen V Glen
(B): St Patrick's Bye, Castledawson V Swatragh, Doire Trasna, V Banagher, Newbridge Bye, Limavady V Kilrea, Craigbane V Loup
(C): Ballinascreen B Bye, Steelstown B V Ballymaguigan, Lissan V Doire Colmcille, St Michael's V Ballerin, Foreglen V Slaughtmanus, Sean Dolans V Claudy

FRIDAY

2020 BA Mullan & Son U16A FC Final (Ballinascreen 7.00): Dungiven V Lavey

2020 BA Mullan & Son U16B2 FC Final (Loup 7.00): St Trea's & St John's V Desertmartin

DJ Print Neal Carlin Cup Final (Celtic Park 7.30): Sean Dolans V Glack

Hughes Steel Fabrications A FL U17 (7.00): Dungiven V Lavey

H&A Mechanical Services FL
Div 1B: Foreglen V Faughanvale (7.30)
Div 2:Moneymore V Limavady (8.00)

M&L Contracts U20 Football:
(B): Faughanvale V Steelstown (7.15)
(A): Magherafelt V Glenullin (7.30)

T Mackle U13 HL (7.00)
Swatragh V Banagher, Ballinascreen V St Patrick's, Coleraine V St.Finbarrs, Lavey V Carrickmore, Kevin Lynch's V Omagh, Ballerin V Slaughtneil

SATURDAY

2020 BA Mullan & Son U16B1 FC (Glen 5.00): Slaughtneil V Castledawson

H&A Mechanical Services FL
Div 2 Res (1.00): Moneymore Res V Limavady Res

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1B Res:
3.30: Banagher Res V Steelstown Res
4.00: Glenullin Res V Slaughtmanus Res

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1B:
5.00 - Banagher V Steelstown
5.30 - Glenullin V Slaughtmanus


T Mackle U18.5 HL (4.00): Lavey Bye, Ballinascreen V Na Magha, Kevin Lynch's, V Slaughtneil

SUNDAY

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1A (Res 1.00/Sen 2.30): Coleraine V Newbridge, Loup V Ballinderry, Slaughtneil V Claudy, Magherafelt V Swatragh, Lavey V Bellaghy

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1B (Res 1.00/Sen 2.30): Kilrea V Greenlough, Lissan V Drumsurn, Dungiven V Castledawson

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 (2.30): Ballerin V Drum, Ballymaguigan V Magilligan, Craigbane V Doire Trasna, Desertmartin V Doire Colmcille, Ardmore V O'Cahans

T Mackle U15 HL:
(A - 10.45 unless stated): Banagher V Lavey, Slaughtneil V Dungannon, Ballinascreen V Swatragh, Na Magha V Kevin Lynch's (12.00)
(B – 12.15 unless stated): Ballerin V Carrickmore (12.00), St Patrick's V Lavey, Ballinascreen V St.Finbarrs.

Hughes Steel Fabrications U15B FL (11.00): Coleraine V Desertmartin

MONDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U17 FL (7.00):
(A): Magherafelt V Dungiven, Lavey V Ballinascreen, Glen V Bellaghy, Ballinderry V Glenullin
(B): Newbridge Bye, Slaughtneil V Desertmartin, Castledawson V Swatragh, Faughanvale V Limavady, Greenlough V Kilrea, Slaughtmanus V St Trea's & St John's, Coleraine v V Foreglen, Loup V Craigbane, Doire Trasna V Steelstown
(C): Doire Colmcille Bye, Lissan Bye, Ballerin V St Patrick's, Banagher v Claudy

