Derry beaten by Down in league opener

LITTLEWOODS NATIONAL CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 2
Down 3-16 Derry 0-19
Goals made all the difference as Down overcame Derry on Saturday afternoon in Castlewellan.
The sides were level, 0-4 each, after 10 minutes, but Lauren Clarke’s goal had Derry chasing the game five minutes later.
Aoife Shaw, Sinead Mellon and Aoife Ní Chaiside battled well as Derry stuck with Down.
Karen Kielt landed a few vital scores to keep Derry in touch before Down added their second goal - a deft flick from Niamh Mallon - before the break, to lead 2-10 to 0-11
Megan Kerr and Aine McAllister were in consistent form throughout, but Derry struggled to beat Down goalkeeper Katherine McGourty.
A Sarah Louise Carr goal stretched the gap to 3-11 to 0-14 gap after 36 minutes.
Kielt, Kerr, Shaw and substitute Eimear McGuigan added points for the visitors, but without finding the net they were never going to peg the game back.
Derry host Antrim next weekend in Owenbeg and need a five-point victory to keep their league chances alive on score difference.
