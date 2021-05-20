Drumsurn's eye for goal helps them to win over Claudy

DJ PRINT DR KERLIN CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Drumsurn 4-10 Claudy 2-13

Drumsurn will face Glenullin in Sunday's Dr Kerlin Cup semi-final after four goals took them clear of Claudy at O'Neill Park on Wednesday night.

The sides were level, 0-5 each, at half-time before the game sparked into life in the third quarter.

New Drumsurn manager Sean Brady was without Tiarnán McHugh, who is currently in the USA, but a Ciaran Mullan goal set them on their way early in the second-half

The visitors hit the net twice to lead by double scores with 15 minutes to go.

Claudy had their spell and after three unanswered points, Aaron Kerrigan's penalty cut the gap to just two points.

As the game ticked into the last 10 minutes, Odhran McCloskey's goal had Claudy in the lead.

Drumsurn kept plugging away and got their reward when Tiarnan Woods hit a fourth Drumsurn goal late on to win the game.

They face Glenullin on Sunday, with Banagher and Dungiven facing off in the other semi-final.

