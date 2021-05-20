Drumsurn's eye for goal helps them to win over Claudy

Contact
Tiarnan Wods and Ruairi Rafferty were on the scoresheet as Drumsurn beat Claudy in the Dr Kerlin Cup. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
DJ PRINT DR KERLIN CUP QUARTER-FINAL
Drumsurn 4-10 Claudy 2-13
Drumsurn will face Glenullin in Sunday's Dr Kerlin Cup semi-final after four goals took them clear of Claudy at O'Neill Park on Wednesday night.
The sides were level, 0-5 each, at half-time before the game sparked into life in the third quarter.
New Drumsurn manager Sean Brady was without Tiarnán McHugh, who is currently in the USA, but a Ciaran Mullan goal set them on their way early in the second-half
The visitors hit the net twice to lead by double scores with 15 minutes to go.
Claudy had their spell and after three unanswered points, Aaron Kerrigan's penalty cut the gap to just two points.
As the game ticked into the last 10 minutes, Odhran McCloskey's goal had Claudy in the lead.
Drumsurn kept plugging away and got their reward when Tiarnan Woods hit a fourth Drumsurn goal late on to win the game.
They face Glenullin on Sunday, with Banagher and Dungiven facing off in the other semi-final.
ALSO READ - Glenullin see off Coleraine to book semi-final spot. Click here...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.