Second half penalty turns Dr Kerlin Cup tie in Glenullin's favour

Contact
Dermot O'Kane kicked 1-6 as Glenullin saw of Coleraine. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
DJ PRINT DR KERLIN CUP QUARTER-FINAL
Glenullin 1-12
Coleraine 1-9
A tally of 1-6 from Dermot O'Kane the trickery of Fearghal Close helped Glenullin into the semi-finals of the Dr Kerlin Cup at the expense of Coleraine on Sunday afternoon.
Two points in quick succession from Christopher Dempsey put the home side into the lead for the first time after 26 minutes, but a goal from Colm McGoldrick saw Coleraine narrowly ahead at the break, 1-4 to 0-6.
The second half was just two minutes old when a brilliant team move resulted in a Glenullin penalty. Goalkeeper Cillian Butler pulled Close's jersey as he bore down on goal and was sent to the sin-bin.
Liam McGoldrick, who was back at full-back after spending time in goals last season, stepped in as 'fly 'keeper' in Butler's absence, but Dermot O'Kane drove the penalty to the top corner of the net.
Peno from Dermot O’Kane— Michael McMullan (@malmcmullan) May 16, 2021
Glenullin 1-6
Coleraine 1-4 pic.twitter.com/2B5JflMHMW
It put Glenullin into a lead they never lost. Coleraine battled back into the game, but the home side's attractive brand of football ensured they kept the scoreboard ticking over and on their way to victory.
It was a reverse of the hammering Coleraine dished out to 'The 'Glen' at the same time last season.
Liam Bradley's men were full value for their win and will face the winners of Wednesday's clash of Claudy and Drumsurn in the semi-final.
On the other side of the draw, Banagher's 1-19 to 0-9 victory over Foreglen puts them through to the last four where they will play Dungiven after Stephen O'Neill's side saw off Steelstown (1-13 to 0-9).
GLENULLIN: Frank McGinley; Mark O'Kane, Eunan O'Kane, Conor Rafferty; James Conway; Christopher Bradley, John O'Kane, Daniel O'Kane; Traglach Bradley (0-1), Oisin McGowan; Christopher Dempsey (0-2), Dermot O'Kane (1-6, 1 pen, 3f), Conor Kearney; Fearghal Close (0-3), Leigh Mullan
COLERAINE: Cillian Butler; Thomas Magee, Liam McGoldrick (0-2); Ciaran Lagan; Devlin Donnelly, Barry Daly (0-1), Ciaran Lenahan; Aidan Boyle, Shay McLaughlin; Lorcan McMullen, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Liam Ferris (0-1); Dara Mooney, Colm McGoldrick (1-4, 2f), Ciaran McGoldrick
SUBS: Aidan McGonigle (0-1) for D Mooney (HT), Niall Brown for C Lenahan (56)
SIN-BIN: C Butler (32)
REF: Mervyn McAleese (Drum)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.