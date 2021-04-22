Derry face old rivals in Christy Ring Cup group

Derry have been drawn against old rivals Wicklow and Roscommon in this season's Christy Ring Cup.

The Oakleafers are under new management, with joint bosses Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly taking over from John McEvoy.

Derry's group will be played in round robin format and each team with top two teams qualify for the semi-finals and the third-placed team will play in the Quarter-Final.

In Group B, Sligo and Offaly will play in one fixture with the winner playing in the semi-finals, and the loser playing in the Quarter-Final.

The winner of the quarter-final will play in the semi-finals and the loser will be relegated to the Nicky Rackard Cup for 2022. The winner of the Christy Ring Cup shall be promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Group A - Derry, Roscommon and Wicklow

Group B - Sligo and Offaly

Group A games

26/27 June - Wicklow v Roscommon

3/4 July - Roscommon v Derry

10/11 July - Derry v Wicklow

Group B play-off

3/4 July - Offaly v Sligo