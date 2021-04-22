Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry face old rivals in Christy Ring Cup group

Oakleafers face Roscommon and Wicklow

Derry face old rivals in Christy Ring Cup group

The Christy Ring Cup. (Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry have been drawn against old rivals Wicklow and Roscommon in this season's Christy Ring Cup.

The Oakleafers are under new management, with joint bosses Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly taking over from John McEvoy.

Derry's group will be played in round robin format and each team with top two teams qualify for the semi-finals and the third-placed team will play in the Quarter-Final.

In Group B, Sligo and Offaly will play in one fixture with the winner playing in the semi-finals, and the loser playing in the Quarter-Final.

The winner of the quarter-final will play in the semi-finals and the loser will be relegated to the Nicky Rackard Cup for 2022.  The winner of the Christy Ring Cup shall be promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Group A  - Derry, Roscommon and Wicklow
Group B - Sligo and Offaly

Group A games
26/27 June - Wicklow v Roscommon
3/4 July - Roscommon v Derry
10/11 July - Derry v Wicklow

Group B play-off

3/4 July - Offaly v Sligo

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie