Derry face old rivals in Christy Ring Cup group

The Christy Ring Cup. (Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile)
Derry have been drawn against old rivals Wicklow and Roscommon in this season's Christy Ring Cup.
The Oakleafers are under new management, with joint bosses Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly taking over from John McEvoy.
Derry's group will be played in round robin format and each team with top two teams qualify for the semi-finals and the third-placed team will play in the Quarter-Final.
In Group B, Sligo and Offaly will play in one fixture with the winner playing in the semi-finals, and the loser playing in the Quarter-Final.
The winner of the quarter-final will play in the semi-finals and the loser will be relegated to the Nicky Rackard Cup for 2022. The winner of the Christy Ring Cup shall be promoted to the Joe McDonagh Cup.
Group A - Derry, Roscommon and Wicklow
Group B - Sligo and Offaly
Group A games
26/27 June - Wicklow v Roscommon
3/4 July - Roscommon v Derry
10/11 July - Derry v Wicklow
Group B play-off
3/4 July - Offaly v Sligo
