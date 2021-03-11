Derry Ladies add to their management team

Contact
Louise Gunn has joined the Derry Senior Ladies' backroom team (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)
Derry Ladies' manager Odhran McNeilly has added another member to his management ahead of the 2021 season.
Former Glen and Derry star Louise Gunn (née Glass) has joined as a selector.
Gunn won 14 Derry and three championships with Glen, but came short in 2007 as the club reached the All-Ireland final. In the Derry colours, the former captain played in the 2008 All-Ireland final defeat to London.
Louise is still part of Glen's committee and in her role as a sports journalist has her finger on the ladies football pulse and will be a welcome addition to the Oakleafers' exciting new setup.
She joins Benny Marron (coach), Ciaran McCloy (goalkeeper coach), Conor Johnston (strength and conditioning coach), John Coyle (performance analyst) and Kathryn Stewart (nutritionist) on McNeilly's management team.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The booklet is launched by Road Safe NI Chairperson Davy Jackson at Ebrington Primary School with Principal Brian Guthrie and pupils Isla Wallace, Abbey Hyndman, Ben Huey and Will Rankin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.