Derry Ladies add to their management team

Derry Ladies' manager Odhran McNeilly has added another member to his management ahead of the 2021 season.

Former Glen and Derry star Louise Gunn (née Glass) has joined as a selector.

Gunn won 14 Derry and three championships with Glen, but came short in 2007 as the club reached the All-Ireland final. In the Derry colours, the former captain played in the 2008 All-Ireland final defeat to London.

Louise is still part of Glen's committee and in her role as a sports journalist has her finger on the ladies football pulse and will be a welcome addition to the Oakleafers' exciting new setup.

She joins Benny Marron (coach), Ciaran McCloy (goalkeeper coach), Conor Johnston (strength and conditioning coach), John Coyle (performance analyst) and Kathryn Stewart (nutritionist) on McNeilly's management team.