Glenullin pay tribute for former secretary Danny McNicholl

Glenullin GAC have paid tribute to their former secretary Danny McNicholl (Andy), who passed away on Friday.

Danny was the beloved husband of the late Ethna and loving father of Donal, Liam Sean, Siobhan Cairns, Carmel Conway and Ethna Bradley.

"Glenullin GAC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Danny McNicholl (Andy). Danny was a long serving Gael in Derry GAA," read a statement on the club's social media site.

"He served as our club secretary, North Derry Board Secretary and Chairman and Vice Chairman of the County Board in the 1990s. Ar deis Dé go raibh a anam."

