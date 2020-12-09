Derry camogie clash with Antrim called off

Contact
Derry's Ulster semi-final with Antrim won't take place this Saturday (Pic: Cathal McOscar)
Derry's Ulster senior camogie semi-final with Antrim, which was fixed for Saturday has been called off.
Down, who go in search of three-in-a-row, await the winners in the final, but the competition itself may also be in doubt.
A meeting on Wednesday night will make a final call on provincial championships being played this season, due to Covid-19 restrictions. If they get the green light, games will be fixed for the early in 2021.
The All-Ireland series completed last weekend, with Down and Armagh picking up titles.
Derry were beaten by Meath at the All-Ireland Quarter-Final stage and are in search of their first Ulster title since 2017.
Elsewhere, the Ulster minor football championship goes ahead Sunday, December 20 with Derry hosting Armagh at Owenbeg.
