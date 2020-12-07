Derry GAA planning to appoint a CEO

Derry GAA are currently looking into the possibility of appointing a CEO to oversee all GAA operations in the county.

In his secretary's report for Monday's AGM, Sean Keane spoke of Chairman Stephen Barker's address when he was appointed last year.

“He had a vision for Derry which would eventually bring back the glory days,” Keane's address read. “In a short period of time he has made a number of changes namely changes to tendering processes, contract awarding, revamping of Coaching and Development and presently looking at the introduction of a Chief Executive officer.”

After four years as Club Derry Chairman, Paul Lupari is not seeking re-election for the incoming 2021 season.

Keane, in his address said Paul was an 'excellent leader' during his term. It's understood that Ballinascreen's Francis McCloskey, the current Vice Chairman, is in the running to take over.

