Referees announced for All-Ireland hurling weekend

Contact
Fergal Horgan will take charge of this year's All-Ireland hurling final (Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile)
Tipperary's Fergal Horgan will referee next weekend's All-Ireland senior hurling final clash of Waterford and Limerick, with Galway whistler Liam Gordan taking charge of the Joe McDonagh Cup final between Antrim and Kerry.
The GAA has confirmed all their match officials for the final weekend of the championship season.
It is a second senior final for Horgan, having previously refereed the 2017 Final between Galway and Waterford.
Liam Gordon, who will be officiating the Joe McDonagh Cup, has refereed two senior hurling championship fixtures – Tipperary v Limerick and Wexford v Clare.
Sunday, December 13
Senior Final - Waterford v Limerick
Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)
Stand By: Colm Lyons (Cork)
Linesman: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)
Sideline: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny)
Umpires: John Ryan, Alan Horgan, Mick Butler, and Sean Bradshaw
Joe McDonagh Cup - Antrim v Kerry
Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)
Stand By: Seán Stack (Dublin)
Linesman: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)
Sideline: Thomas Gleeson (Dubin)
Umpires: Damien Gibbons, Alan MaClearn, Cian Ryan and Timmy Forde
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.