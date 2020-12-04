Referees announced for All-Ireland hurling weekend

Tipperary's Fergal Horgan will referee next weekend's All-Ireland senior hurling final clash of Waterford and Limerick, with Galway whistler Liam Gordan taking charge of the Joe McDonagh Cup final between Antrim and Kerry.

The GAA has confirmed all their match officials for the final weekend of the championship season.

It is a second senior final for Horgan, having previously refereed the 2017 Final between Galway and Waterford.

Liam Gordon, who will be officiating the Joe McDonagh Cup, has refereed two senior hurling championship fixtures – Tipperary v Limerick and Wexford v Clare.

Sunday, December 13

Senior Final - Waterford v Limerick

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

Stand By: Colm Lyons (Cork)

Linesman: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

Sideline: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny)

Umpires: John Ryan, Alan Horgan, Mick Butler, and Sean Bradshaw

Joe McDonagh Cup - Antrim v Kerry

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)

Stand By: Seán Stack (Dublin)

Linesman: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

Sideline: Thomas Gleeson (Dubin)

Umpires: Damien Gibbons, Alan MaClearn, Cian Ryan and Timmy Forde