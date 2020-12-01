Minor championship is back on

The Ulster minor football championship is back on and expected to take place before Christmas, the County Derry Post understands.

Confirmation is expected on Wednesday when fixtures are released.

Derry were due to play Armagh before the game was called off with the circuit breaker.

The Oakleafers, under the management of Martin Boyle in his first season, are in search of their first title since 2017.

Fixtures have been released for Leinster games, with all ties set for Saturday, December 12.