Limavady are seeking interested parties for senior football post

The managerial merry go round continues in Derry

Conor Boyd hoists aloft the Joe Brolly Cup after their 2018 junior final win over Moneymore (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Limavady are seeking 'expressions of interest' for their senior football manager post ahead of the 2021 season.

Dominic Woods took over from Mickey Boyle at the start if the 2018 season, as the Wolfhounds went one better to lift the junior title before gong down to Donegal side Red Hugh's in the Ulster Final.

The club have confirmed to the County Derry Post that Woods, who brought Karl Diamond in as trainer last year, has not stepped down.

All applications must be made to the club by Friday's deadline.

At intermediate level, Limavady were beaten by Faughanvale in this year's championship, but their minors won the championship with victory over Glenullin with a storming comeback.

Elsewhere, Kilrea have retained Declan Bradley as manager, with current Tyrone minor coach Conleth Donnelly staying on as trainer.

Former Fermanagh minor manager Niall Jackman will stay at the helm of Castledawson for a second season.

Ballinascreen have stated that they are still in the process of appointing a replacement for Liam Bradley, who has taken over his native Glenullin.  Ciaran McElroy, who 'Baker' brought on board with him last year, is understood to be in the frame.

Swatragh have nothing to report as they seek to replace Enda McGinley, who stepped down after two seasons following their quarter-final defeat to Magherafelt.

Ballerin and Drumsurn are in the process of naming new managers, after Brian Deighan and Declan Toner, respectively, stood down from their posts.

