Derry ladies fall away against Antrim after bright start

ALL-IRELAND LADIES JFC

Antrim 2-11

Derry 1-7

After a bright start, Derry bowed out of the All-Ireland championship on Sunday, as Antrim's third quarter-final saw them book a spot against Wicklow in next weekend's semi-final.

Paul Hasson's side have an Ulster final with Fermanagh to look forward to, but this was a game their young side could've pushed on and won.

With ten minutes gone in the second half, they trailed Antrim 1-8 to 1-4 and had a chance pull themselves back into the game.

Substitute Ciara Moore won a ball with her first touch at full forward and after offloading to Orla McGeough she had her save by goalkeeper Anna McCann. When the ball bobbled back across goal, Ciara McGurk slice wide from the rebound.

Derry were enjoying a fine spell in the game and had the margin back to within a point and the momentum was with them.

The game them took it's most critical twist. After Cathy Carey's free opened a two-point gap, Derry goalkeeper Kathryn Connery, who kicked excellently all day, overcooked a kick and Rachel McAllister was unable to keep it in.

From the resultant sideline, the ball ended up with Carey who saw her shot for a point drop short and spill from Connery's reach and over the line, putting Antrim 2-9 to 1-7 ahead.

It was harsh on the Connery, who kept Derry in touch with an exhibition of kicking out in the first half and was otherwise flawless.

The gave Antrim a boost and with Aislinn McFarlane tightening up as sweeper, it stopped Derry being able to properly utilise Moore and lively duo McGeough and Brigid McMullan in attack.

Derry needed goals and had a few half chances, but never really looked like saving the game against and Antrim team who had the luxury of bringing on the experienced Lara Dahunsi from the bench to help steady the game.

ANTRIM: Anna McCann; Niamh McIntosh, Orla Corr; Aislinn McFarlane; Niamh Webb, Saoirse Tennyson, Niamh Enright; Ciara Brown, Áine Tubridy, Grainne McLoughlin (0-1), Cathy Carey (1-3, 1f), Danielle Connolly (0-1); Ellen Morgan, Meabh McCurdy (1-1), Aoife Taggart (0-4f)

SUBS: Bronagh Devlin for E Morgan (41), Lara Dahunsi for A Tubridy (41), Fionnghuala Rocks (0-1) for D Connolly (45), Kerry McConville for M McCurdy (45), Nicola Jones for A Taggart (INJ 48)

DERRY: Kathryn Connery; Orlaith McCloskey, Grace Conway, Niamh Gilmore; Nuala Browne; Anna Frizzell, Katy Holly (0-1), Rachel McAllister; Emma Doherty (0-4f), Aine McAllister, Emma McCloskey, Ciara McGurk (1-1), Ella Rose Sainsbury; Aideen McGonagle;, Orla McGeough

SUBS: Ciara Moore (0-1) for A McGonigle (37), Brigid McMullan for E McCloskey (41), Rhianna Curran for N Browne (55), Hannah Mullan for N Gilmore (60)

REF: Siobhan Coyle (Donegal)

Full report and reaction in Tuesday's County Derry Post.