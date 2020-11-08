Derry get All-Ireland hopes back on track with victory over Kildare

Contact
Aine McAllister excelled at midfield for Derry (Pic: Dessie Loughery)
ALL IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP
Derry 1-16
Kildare 0-5
After being outgunned by Down, Derry got their All-Ireland hopes back on track with a comprehensive win over Kildare in Cavan on Saturday afternoon.
With the new government regulations on Covid-19 forcing counties to withdraw their second teams, the championship was redrawn and Derry took full advantage of their second chance.
A game with Kilkenny would have almost been a dead rubber game due to Down being fancied to make the last four as group leaders.
Instead, it was a fresh Derry side that travelled to Templeport and put in a fine overall team display, to set them up for a Quarter-Final with Meath on Sunday.
From the variation on Niamh McQuillan's puck-outs to Aoife Shaw staking a claim for a start with her 1-2 brace when sprung from the bench, it was an accomplished performance. Their support play was evident and as the first half developed, their control of Kildare's puck-outs virtually ended the game as a contest.
When Ciaran Cunningham gathers his side for training this week, the one aspect that won't have pleased him would be their accuracy in front of the posts. When the heat gets turned up in the coming weeks, they will need to find a more ruthless edge in front of goal.
Yes, they played the ball to the best placed team-mate, but four wides in a row either side of the first water break handed Kildare a lifeline that Derry's defence was never going to allow them to take.
But overall, the glass is half full for Derry and it gives them something to build on this week. Nothing builds confidence like winning games.
DERRY: Niamh McQuillan; Rebecca Bradley, Janet McGuckin, Megan Kerr; Grainne McNicholl, Aoife Ní Chaiside, Orla McGuigan; Shannon Kearney, Aine McAllister (0-3); Céat McEldowney (0-1), Karen Kielt (0-7, 5f), Eimear McGuigan; Mairead McNicholl (0-1), Mary Hegarty (0-1), Dervla O'Kane
SUBS: Aoife Shaw (1-2) for D O'Kane (35), Shauneen Donaghy for O McGuigan (49), Sinead McGill foer R Bradley (54), Aine McGill (0-1) for E McGuigan (59), Caitriona McBride for M McNicholl (59)
KILDARE: Emma Cully; Erin McEvoy, Nicole Malcolmson, Hannah Goodfellow; Una Delajunt, Kelly Perkins, Caitriona Temple; Niamh Hegarty, Shauna Mulligan; Siobhan Hurley (0-2f), Emer Reilly (0-3, 2f), Aoife Fitzgerald; Ciara Egan, Aine Harrington, Dearbhla Martin
SUBS: Ciaran McAndrews for E McEvoy (23), Lea Sutton for A Fitzgerald (HT), Ailbha Tyndall for D Martin (41), Niamh McInerney for C Egan (55), Jenny Cahill for U Delahunt (58).
REF: Owen Elliott (Antrim)
Full report and reaction in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
