Desertmartin's junior final meeting with Craigbane postponed until next year

Desertmartin's clash with Craigbane in the junior football final, as expected, won't be played until 2021.

The game was called off a week before it was due to take place, following a second lockdown relating to the Covid-19.

Craigbane were winners over Magilligan in their semi-final, with Desertmartin accounting for Ballerin on the other side of the draw.

Desertmartin's U16 and minor teams had also qualified for their respective finals.