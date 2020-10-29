Derry camogs to meet Kildare in All-Ireland series

Derry will get their All-Ireland intermediate championship back on track in the 'back door' against Kildare next month, following the new-look draw on Wednesday night.

The Oakleafers were beaten by Down (1-15 to 0-9) in the opening round and were due to play Kilkenny's second team in next round.

However, in a twist last week, a new draw was required after the Republic of Ireland's Covid-19 being elevated to Level 5.

The new measures allowed elite teams and led to five county reserve teams - Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary and Kilkenny -being removed from the intermediate grade.

With eight counties remaining, a revised programme was drawn on Wednesday evening.

Down, Laois and Antrim have been moved into a 'Winners Group' after victories in their first games. The winners of Saturday's clash of Meath and Kerry will join them.

Derry have been draw to face Kildare in the 'Losers Group' in Round 2, after the Leinster side lost their opener to Laois, 4-14 to 1-7.

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship (Revised)

Teams who have met in the early rounds will not meet in the knockout stages unless there is no other option available, in which case a draw will be made.

Round 1 - Saturday, October 31

Kerry v Meath

Round 2 - Saturday, November 7

(A) Down v Laois

(B) Antrim v Winners of Kerry/Meath

(C) Derry v Kildare

(D) Carlow v Losers of Kerry/Meath

Quarter-Finals - Sunday, November 15

(1) Loser of match A v Winner of match D

(2) Loser of match B v Winner of match C

Semi-Finals - Saturday, November 21

Winner match A v Winner Quarter Final 1

Winner match B v Winner Quarter Final 2

Final - Saturday, December 5