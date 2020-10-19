Mickey Moran remains with Ulster champions Kilcoo

Contact
Mickey Moran stays on with Kilcoo
Former Derry manager Mickey Moran will again take charge of Kilcoo, the club have confirmed.
Moran, who won three Ulster titles with Slaughtneil, steered the Magpies to last year's All-Ireland Club Final.
He was heavily linked to the vacant Glen post and also with Swatragh.
It will be the final year of a three-year arrangement with the Down kingpins, with Ballinderry's Conleith Gilligan and 'Screen man Paul Devlin again part of his management team.
