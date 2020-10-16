Longford will be missing Michael Quinn against Derry

Contact
Michael Quinn on the ball for Longford against Tipperary. Action from the NFL Division 3 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park back on March 1 before the Covid-19 lockdown Picture: Declan Gilmore
Longford will be missing Michael Quinn for the crucial NFL clash against Derry at Celtic Park this Saturday, throw-in 4.30pm.
With his wife Kate after giving birth to a baby girl recently, Michael is not available to play for the county seniors at this moment in time and the absence of the Killoe clubman is a blow for manager Padraic Davis.
Quinn is very much a key figure on the Longford team who need to beat Derry to keep their promotion hopes alive in Division 3 on their return to competitive action for the first time in over seven months in the midst of the recurring coronavirus fears.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.