Change of time for Steelstown clash with Faughanvale

Steelstown and Faughanvale's Derry IFC semi-final showdown has a new throw-in time on Saturday.

The sides will clash at 6.00 in Banagher, while Castledawson and Greenlough meet on Sunday in Lavey at 3.00 in the second semi-final.

In the senior championship, champions Magherafelt face Loup on Saturday night in Celtic Park (5.30).

The championship will conclude at Celtic Park on Sunday night (5.00) when Ballinderry go toe to toe with Slaughtneil.

JFC Quarter-Finals



Friday (8.00)

Craigbane: Sean Dolan's v Magilligan (C Doherty)

Saturday

Slaughtmanus 1.00: Craigbane v Ardmore (P Quigley)

Ballinascreen 1.00: Ballerin v Moneymore (H Tohill)

Foreglen 2.00: Desertmartin v Doire Colmcille (T McGilligan)





SFC Semi-Finals (Both Celtic Park)



Saturday (5.30) - Loup v Moneymore (JJ Cleary)

Sunday (5.00) - Slaughtneil v Ballinderry (D Mullan)

IFC Semi-Finals

Saturday (6.00 in Banagher) - Steelstown v Faughanvale (M McGeehan)

Sunday (3.00 in Lavey) - Greenlough v Castledawson (M O'Neill)