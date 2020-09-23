Change of time for Steelstown clash with Faughanvale

Contact
Steelstown's Ben McCarron in action during last weekend's quarter-final win over Drumsurn (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Steelstown and Faughanvale's Derry IFC semi-final showdown has a new throw-in time on Saturday.
The sides will clash at 6.00 in Banagher, while Castledawson and Greenlough meet on Sunday in Lavey at 3.00 in the second semi-final.
In the senior championship, champions Magherafelt face Loup on Saturday night in Celtic Park (5.30).
The championship will conclude at Celtic Park on Sunday night (5.00) when Ballinderry go toe to toe with Slaughtneil.
JFC Quarter-Finals
Friday (8.00)
Craigbane: Sean Dolan's v Magilligan (C Doherty)
Saturday
Slaughtmanus 1.00: Craigbane v Ardmore (P Quigley)
Ballinascreen 1.00: Ballerin v Moneymore (H Tohill)
Foreglen 2.00: Desertmartin v Doire Colmcille (T McGilligan)
SFC Semi-Finals (Both Celtic Park)
Saturday (5.30) - Loup v Moneymore (JJ Cleary)
Sunday (5.00) - Slaughtneil v Ballinderry (D Mullan)
IFC Semi-Finals
Saturday (6.00 in Banagher) - Steelstown v Faughanvale (M McGeehan)
Sunday (3.00 in Lavey) - Greenlough v Castledawson (M O'Neill)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Steelstown's Ben McCarron in action during last weekend's quarter-final win over Drumsurn (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.