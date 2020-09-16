Derry champions' set for Ulster championship tilt

Contact
Steelstown's Emma Doherty in action during Sunday's win over Ballymaguigan (Pic: Tom Heaney)
Steelstown didn't have long to bask in the glory of retaining their Derry senior ladies title.
The Brian Ógs were 1-11 to 0-3 winners over Ballymaguigan at Celtic Park on Sunday and already they need to refocus their goals.
After losing to Ballinascreen in the 2018 final and pipped in last year's semi-final by Ballymaguigan, they are once again top of the tree in Derry.
They face Monaghan intermediate champions in the opening round of Ulster on Saturday, September (2.00) at home in the preliminary round.
The Derry senior winners always compete at Ulster intermediate level, with the intermediate winners playing in the Ulster junior grade.
Faughanvale escaped the preliminary round and will host Tyrone champions Moy on the following weekend, Saturday, September 26.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.