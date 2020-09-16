Derry champions' set for Ulster championship tilt

Steelstown didn't have long to bask in the glory of retaining their Derry senior ladies title.

The Brian Ógs were 1-11 to 0-3 winners over Ballymaguigan at Celtic Park on Sunday and already they need to refocus their goals.

After losing to Ballinascreen in the 2018 final and pipped in last year's semi-final by Ballymaguigan, they are once again top of the tree in Derry.

They face Monaghan intermediate champions in the opening round of Ulster on Saturday, September (2.00) at home in the preliminary round.

The Derry senior winners always compete at Ulster intermediate level, with the intermediate winners playing in the Ulster junior grade.

Faughanvale escaped the preliminary round and will host Tyrone champions Moy on the following weekend, Saturday, September 26.