Lavey to put their minor title on the line against Glen

Derry and Ulster minor champions Lavey put their county title on the line on Monday night at home to Glen, in a repeat of last year's final.

With only captain Cormac Collins, Ryan McGill and Joe Duggan overage from their winning team last year, they will again set the standard.

MINOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

(Monday 7.00 unless stated)

GRADE A

Lavey v Glen

Kilrea v Magherafelt (Sun 4.00)

Bellaghy v Steelstown

Ballinderry v Dungiven

GRADE B1

Glenullin v Swatragh

Banagher v Craigbane

Loup v Slaughtneil

GRADE B2

Ballinascreen v Castledawson

Newbridge v Doire Trasna

Desertmartin v Coleraine

Slaughtmanus v Greenlough

GRADE C

Faughanvale v St Michael’s

Lissan v St Patrick’s

Claudy v Ballymaguigan

Moneymore v Ballerin