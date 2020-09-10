Lavey to put their minor title on the line against Glen

Contact
Matthew Downey celebrates scoring against Drumloman Gaels in last year's Ulster championship (Pic: Seamus Loughran)
Derry and Ulster minor champions Lavey put their county title on the line on Monday night at home to Glen, in a repeat of last year's final.
With only captain Cormac Collins, Ryan McGill and Joe Duggan overage from their winning team last year, they will again set the standard.
MINOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS
(Monday 7.00 unless stated)
GRADE A
Lavey v Glen
Kilrea v Magherafelt (Sun 4.00)
Bellaghy v Steelstown
Ballinderry v Dungiven
GRADE B1
Glenullin v Swatragh
Banagher v Craigbane
Loup v Slaughtneil
GRADE B2
Ballinascreen v Castledawson
Newbridge v Doire Trasna
Desertmartin v Coleraine
Slaughtmanus v Greenlough
GRADE C
Faughanvale v St Michael’s
Lissan v St Patrick’s
Claudy v Ballymaguigan
Moneymore v Ballerin
