Ballerin take another step towards top spot

DERRY JFC

Ballerin took a step towards top finishing as group winners with their 1-19 to 0-3 win at home to Doire Colmcille.

Brian Deighan's men had to survive early goal scares, but led 0-10 to 0-1 at the break.

Gary Keane posted 0-11 and Eugene Mullan notched a second half goal.

Also in Group B, Sean Dolan's were 0-16 to 1-4 winners over Ardmore.

In Group B, Craigbane conceded three first half goals and looked in trouble when they trailed Drum 3-1 to 0-8 at half time.

Donal Brolly, James McCartney and Ryan O’Kane bagged those first half goals.

There was an appearance for former Derry defender Fergal Crossan in the second half for James McGrath's team.

Lee Moore and Jude McLaughlin to pick off vital scores, as Craigbane edged to a 0-16 to 4-2 win.

Drum finished with 14 men after Alex Moore was shown a red card by Magilligan whistler Caolan McDonald.

Magilligan take on Moneymore in Saturday's game (2.00) in Drum.

