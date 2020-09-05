Ballerin take another step towards top spot

Contact
DERRY JFC
Ballerin took a step towards top finishing as group winners with their 1-19 to 0-3 win at home to Doire Colmcille.
Brian Deighan's men had to survive early goal scares, but led 0-10 to 0-1 at the break.
Gary Keane posted 0-11 and Eugene Mullan notched a second half goal.
Also in Group B, Sean Dolan's were 0-16 to 1-4 winners over Ardmore.
In Group B, Craigbane conceded three first half goals and looked in trouble when they trailed Drum 3-1 to 0-8 at half time.
Donal Brolly, James McCartney and Ryan O’Kane bagged those first half goals.
There was an appearance for former Derry defender Fergal Crossan in the second half for James McGrath's team.
Lee Moore and Jude McLaughlin to pick off vital scores, as Craigbane edged to a 0-16 to 4-2 win.
Drum finished with 14 men after Alex Moore was shown a red card by Magilligan whistler Caolan McDonald.
Magilligan take on Moneymore in Saturday's game (2.00) in Drum.
Full roundup in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Conor McGee celebrates his goal between a previous clash of Slaughtmanus and Drumsurn (Pic: Tom Heaney)
The Foyle Arena was one of the leisure centres closed by Derry City and Strabane District Council in March.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.