Derry championship top scorers by club

After the group stages, Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan leads the scoring charts with 2-25 - which includes two points from centre back in their hurling win over Ballinascreen.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.



Read more from Derry Now.