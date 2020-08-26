Derry championship top scorers by club

Contact
Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan held TJ Reid to a point from play. (Pic: John McIlwaine)
After the group stages, Slaughtneil's Shane McGuigan leads the scoring charts with 2-25 - which includes two points from centre back in their hurling win over Ballinascreen.
SFC
Shane Mulgrew 0-16
Ryan Bell 2-17
Tiarnán Moore 0-12
Eoghan Brown 0-13
Oran Armstrong 1-8
Colm McGoldrick 2-5
Richie Mullan 1-13
Kevin O'Connor 2-11
Danny Tallon 1-7
James Kielt 0-13
Cailean O'Boyle 2-10
Anthony O'Neill 3-13
Shane Heavron 0-13
Mark McGrogan 1-10
Conor McAteer 2-7
Shane McGuigan 2-23
James Kearney 0-13
IFC
Gary Burke 0-9
Aidan Keenan 0-13
Micheál McNaught 2-5
Tiarnán McHugh 0-11
Kevin Martin/Paddy O'Kane 0-12
Ryan Morgan 1-7
Dermot O'Kane 0-20
Niall Loughlin 3-12
Richard King 2-10
Mattie Loughran 0-4
Gavin McShane 0-14
Ben McCarron 0-10
JFC
Paul Ferris 0-6
Fergal Mortimer 1-9
Gavin McGreevey 0-11
Mickey McCallion 1-3
Ryan O'Kane 1-3
Conor Canning 0-11
Callan Bloomer 0-7
Odhran McKane 1-6
Hurling
Paul Cleary 2-20
Darragh Cartin 0-12
Oisin McCloskey 3-3
Sean Leo McGoldrick 1-20
Eoghan Cassidy 0-15
Fintan Bradley 0-24
Deaglan Foley 1-19
Cormac O'Doherty 1-20
Sean Martin Quinn 0-20
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.