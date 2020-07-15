Derry to find out camogie championship opponents on Thursday

Derry senior camogs will find out their opponents when the All-Ireland championships are redrawn on Thursday night.

The revised draw will be steamed live from Croke Park via the Camogie Association Facebook page from 5.30pm on Thursday evening.

The groups will be finalised for the Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championships ahead of the resumption of the inter-county season due to re-start from October 17th.

Derry are this season under the management of Ciaran Cunningham who took over from John O'Dwyer. The former Antrim goalkeeper steered the Oakleafers to Ulster glory in his previous stint as manager.

