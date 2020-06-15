Contact

New GAA rules confirmed for Derry club championships

Club referees and players need to prepare for rules like the advanced mark

The Derry club championships will go ahead with the new GAA rules

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry's 2020 championship campaign will include the new rules.

Before Covid-19 brought the sporting landscape to a stop, referees across the country were attending seminars with the view to the new rules being bedding in during pre-season competitions and club leagues.

Players and referees on the inter-county circuit will have experience of the new rules, including the sin-bin, the advanced mark and kick-outs, where the ball must travel 13 metres from the the kick-out spot no the 21 metre line.

The application of the rules have been met with concern, with three months of inactivity before now having to brace for a new set of rules.

Derry GAA confirmed the new rules will be applied as initially intended.

