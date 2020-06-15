New GAA rules confirmed for Derry club championships

Derry's 2020 championship campaign will include the new rules.

Before Covid-19 brought the sporting landscape to a stop, referees across the country were attending seminars with the view to the new rules being bedding in during pre-season competitions and club leagues.

Players and referees on the inter-county circuit will have experience of the new rules, including the sin-bin, the advanced mark and kick-outs, where the ball must travel 13 metres from the the kick-out spot no the 21 metre line.

Surely with the proposed short run in time to championships the @officialgaa will put the new rules on the back burner at least for the season. Unfair on players and refs to be expected to have it imbedded in them in such a short space of time

The application of the rules have been met with concern, with three months of inactivity before now having to brace for a new set of rules.

Derry GAA confirmed the new rules will be applied as initially intended.

