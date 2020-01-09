MacRory and McLarnon ties among crunch Ulster Schools' fixtures this month

2017 MacRory Cup champions St Mary's Magherafelt must travel to Cavan to keep this year's title hopes intact.

They face St Patrick's Cavan in Round 1 of the play-offs, with Cathair Dhoire hosting Carrickmacross at Celtic Park.

St Patrick's Maghera are already through to the quarter-finals but face Omagh CBS in the McCormick Cup (league) semi-final.

Here are the latest school fixtures.

Wednesday, January 15

McCORMICK CUP (Semi-Final)

U19 A FOOTBALL LEAGUE

St Patrick's Maghera v Omagh CBS (1.00 MUSA)

Thursday, January 16

McLarnon Cup (Round 1 eliminator)

U19 B FOOTBALL

Loreto Coleraine v St Malachy’s Castlewellan (MUSA)

MacRORY CUP (Round 1 eliminator)

U19 A FOOTBALL

Cathair Dhoire v Patrician High Carrickmacross (6.30 Celtic Park)

Friday, January 17

SENIOR CAMOGIE FINAL

St Patrick's Maghera v St Louis Ballymena (6.00 Loup)



Irish News Cup (Semi-Final)

U19 B LEAGUE

Our Lady’s Castleblayney v St Pius X Magherafelt (Venue TBC)

Saturday, January 18

MacRORY CUP (Round 1 eliminator)

U19 A FOOTBALL

St Patrick’s Cavan v St Mary’s Magherafelt (3.00 Cavan venue TBC)