MacRory and McLarnon ties among crunch Ulster Schools' fixtures this month

2017 MacRory Cup champions St Mary's Magherafelt must travel to Cavan to keep this year's title hopes intact.
They face St Patrick's Cavan in Round 1 of the play-offs, with Cathair Dhoire hosting Carrickmacross at Celtic Park.
St Patrick's Maghera are already through to the quarter-finals but face Omagh CBS in the McCormick Cup (league) semi-final.
Here are the latest school fixtures.
Wednesday, January 15
McCORMICK CUP (Semi-Final)
U19 A FOOTBALL LEAGUE
St Patrick's Maghera v Omagh CBS (1.00 MUSA)
Thursday, January 16
McLarnon Cup (Round 1 eliminator)
U19 B FOOTBALL
Loreto Coleraine v St Malachy’s Castlewellan (MUSA)
MacRORY CUP (Round 1 eliminator)
U19 A FOOTBALL
Cathair Dhoire v Patrician High Carrickmacross (6.30 Celtic Park)
Friday, January 17
SENIOR CAMOGIE FINAL
St Patrick's Maghera v St Louis Ballymena (6.00 Loup)
Irish News Cup (Semi-Final)
U19 B LEAGUE
Our Lady’s Castleblayney v St Pius X Magherafelt (Venue TBC)
Saturday, January 18
MacRORY CUP (Round 1 eliminator)
U19 A FOOTBALL
St Patrick’s Cavan v St Mary’s Magherafelt (3.00 Cavan venue TBC)
