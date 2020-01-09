Contact

MacRory and McLarnon ties among crunch Ulster Schools' fixtures this month

A busy January for Derry schools

MacRory and McLarnon ties among crunch Ulster Schools' fixtures this month

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

2017 MacRory Cup champions St Mary's Magherafelt must travel to Cavan to keep this year's title hopes intact.

They face St Patrick's Cavan in Round 1 of the play-offs, with Cathair Dhoire hosting Carrickmacross at Celtic Park.

St Patrick's Maghera are already through to the quarter-finals but face Omagh CBS in the McCormick Cup (league) semi-final.

Here are the latest school fixtures.

Wednesday, January 15

McCORMICK CUP (Semi-Final)
U19 A FOOTBALL LEAGUE
St Patrick's Maghera v Omagh CBS (1.00 MUSA) 

Thursday, January 16

McLarnon Cup (Round 1 eliminator)
U19 B FOOTBALL
Loreto Coleraine v St Malachy’s Castlewellan (MUSA)

MacRORY CUP (Round 1 eliminator)
U19 A FOOTBALL
Cathair Dhoire v Patrician High Carrickmacross (6.30 Celtic Park)

Friday, January 17

SENIOR CAMOGIE FINAL
St Patrick's Maghera v St Louis Ballymena (6.00 Loup)

Irish News Cup (Semi-Final)
U19 B LEAGUE
Our Lady’s Castleblayney v St Pius X Magherafelt (Venue TBC)

Saturday, January 18

MacRORY CUP (Round 1 eliminator)
U19 A FOOTBALL
St Patrick’s Cavan v St Mary’s Magherafelt (3.00 Cavan venue TBC)

