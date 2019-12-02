The Derry connection behind Kilcoo's maiden Ulster success

For Kilcoo manager Mickey Moran, Sunday's Ulster triumph was the Derry man's fourth time steering a team to the pinnacle of Ulster Club football.

After losing the 2012 and 2016 finals, it was third time lucky for Kilcoo's Magpies with their 2-11 to 2-9 win over Donegal champions Naomh Conaill at Healy Park making them the first Down club to lift the Seamus McFerran Cup since Burren in 1988.

Moran, who took over when Paul McIver stepped down at the end of the 2018 season, won three Ulster crowns with Slaughtneil including their 2016 success over Kilcoo.

Conleith Gilligan, an All-Ireland Club winner with Ballinderry in 2002, was Moran's number two. Ballinascreen man Paul Devlin also part of the management team.

There was also a Derry theme in the losing camp. Former Sean Dolan's player Michael McLaughlin was part of Martin Regan's Naomh Conaill backroom team, which also included Killybegs man Shay Murrin.

Murrin and McLaughlin were part of Faughanvale player/manager Joe Gray's backroom team when they won the Derry JFC in 2015.

Kilcoo's joint captain Conor Laverty was part of Derry senior setup, under Damian McErlain, during their 2019 championship preparations.

In January's All-Ireland series, Kilcoo await the winners from Sunday's Leinster Final between Ballyboden St Enda's and Carlow's Eire Óg. Nemo Rangers will face holders Corofin in the other semi-final.