St Colm's down the 'Dean' to book final spot

Contact
Ryan McElhennon scored 0-3 for St Colm's. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
ARTHURS CUP SEMI-FINAL
U16.5 'C' Football
St Colm's Draperstown 1-13
Dean Maguirc Carrickmore 1-3
A controlled second-half and a clinching goal from Fearghal Bradley shot St Colm's through to another Ulster Final, after their Arthurs Cup semi-final win on Monday over Dean Maguirc Carrickmore.
They now face another Tyrone outfit, St Ciaran's Ballygawley, after their 1-13 to 2-7 win over St Columb's Derry in Tuesday's second semi-final.
Two years ago this St Colm’s squad were Gerry Brown (U14.5 'D') champions and have moved up a grade.
The Derry side took the early lead with two frees from Ryan McCullagh but were rocked when Dean Maguirc hit back with a goal.
St Colm's didn't flinch and responded to their setback and began to assume control of the game. Points from Ryan McElhennon, McCullagh and Aodan McCallion helped them grab a slender leaded at the break, 0-8 to 1-2.
St Colm’s continued where they left off. With the accurate McCullagh and McElhennon on target, they worked themselves into a commanding position. They later cemented their dominance with a goal from Fearghal Bradley.
St Colm's scorers: Ryan McCullagh (0-5, 3f), Aodan McCallion (0-4, 2f), Ryan McElhennon (0-3), Fearghal Bradley (1-0) and Joe McKenna (0-1).
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Colum Eastwood says teaching staff across the city are being forced to bring in basic items due to funding.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.