Castledawson appoint a new senior football manager

Former Fermanagh minor boss Niall Jackman is Castledawson's new senior football manager.

The Maguiresbridge native works as a Sports Clubs Development Officer with Queen's Students' Union.

Jackman managed both his home club and Antrim side Moneyglass, where he now resides, as well as training Belfast side St Brigid's.

He takes over from outing manager Paddy McGuckin but his backroom team has yet to be confirmed.