Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Páirc Esler to have a second pitch inspection ahead of Slaughtneil Ulster final double bill

Pitch deemed playable on Saturday afternoon

Páirc Esler deemed playable for Ulster final double header

Páirc Esler

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Newry's Páirc Esler will have a second pitch inspection on Sunday morning, ahead of Ulster's camogie and hurling final double bill.

The surface in Newry was deemed playable following an inspection on Saturday afternoon but with further rain forecast, it will be inspected again on Sunday morning at 9.45.

The games were originally fixed for Armagh's Athletic Grounds but after it was declared unplayable in mid-week, a decision was to switch them to Newry

Slaughtneil are due to play Loughgiel at 1.00 in camogie decider with the Emmet's hurlers taking on Dunloy at 3.00.

This all comes after the intermediate and junior finals were both postponed on Saturday afternoon.

Coleraine's meeting with Newry Shamrocks, planned for The Dub, fell victim to the rain.

Dungannon's intermediate final against Naomh Éanna was also postponed after Owenbeg was deemed to be waterlogged.

The Derry venue hosted Saturday's Ulster GAA coaching conference, which included an outdoor coaching session on the pitch by former Waterford boss Derek McGrath earlier that morning.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie